Horvat scored a goal on three shots in Sunday's 4-0 win over Winnipeg.

Horvat opened the scoring Sunday with a shorthanded tally in the first period, beating David Rittich with a long-range wrist shot. The goal would stand as the game-winner in New York's shutout victory. Horvat is up to eight points (five goals, three assists) in 11 games since he was traded to the Islanders. He has 36 goals and 26 assists overall in 50 games this season.