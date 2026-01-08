Horvat (lower body) has been ruled out for Thursday's game against Nashville since he isn't with the Islanders for the start of their seven-game road trip, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.

Horvat was initially expected to travel with the Islanders for their road trip, but general manager Mathieu Darche said Thursday that the team changed its mind and will give the 30-year-old some more time to rest. However, Darche said that he hopes that Horvat will be back in action before the Olympic break, and he could join the team later in the road trip.