Horvat recorded a power-play assist and four PIM in Wednesday's 5-2 win over the Rangers.

Horvat picked up his first point in three games since he returned from a lower-body injury. The 30-year-old center has held onto a top-six role with power-play time, but he may just need to get up to speed after missing a total of 14 contests over two absences due to lower-body issues. For the season, Horvat has 21 goals, 13 helpers, 128 shots on net, 30 hits, 36 PIM and a plus-3 rating through 39 appearances.