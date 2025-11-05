Horvat scored two goals in a 4-3 shootout loss to Boston on Tuesday.

Horvat's nine goals this season put him on the NHL's top-10 snipers list. Yes, the top 10. Horvat has three 30-plus goal seasons, including a career-high 38 in 2022-23. His career mark in points (70) also came that regular season. Horvat has 15 points and 45 shots in 13 games this season -- that puts him on a career pace for goals (57), assists (95) and shots (283). Can he sustain it? Probably not, but he could still break his career mark, and there's plenty of value in that.