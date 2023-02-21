Horvat scored a goal on two shots and added an assist in Monday's 4-2 win over the Penguins.

Horvat scored a game-tying goal in the third period, then helped out on Anders Lee's go-ahead tally just 1:41 later. This ended a three-game point drought for Horvat, who will have to adjust to playing without Mathew Barzal (lower body) on the top line. Horvat has six points through eight games as an Islander, and he's at 35 tallies, 60 points, 166 shots on net, 43 hits and a plus-4 rating through 57 contests overall.