Horvat scored a goal on two shots in Sunday's 4-1 win over the Capitals.

Horvat opened the scoring at 7:06 of the first period. The center has two goals over three contests in April, and he's earned five goals and four assists across his last 10 outings. For the season, the first-liner is up to 26 tallies, 53 points, 222 shots on net, 97 hits and a plus-2 rating across 75 appearances. He has reached the 50-point mark in seven of the last nine campaigns.