Horvat scored a goal on six shots and added an assist in Tuesday's 5-2 loss to the Bruins.

Horvat opened the scoring 1:08 into the game and assisted on a Kyle Palmieri tally just before the five-minute mark. Despite that hot start, Horvat and the Islanders weren't able to maintain momentum throughout the game. He has four multi-point efforts in nine outings this season, which gives him six goals and five assists in addition to 34 shots on net and a plus-6 rating. He's a valuable all-situation center and should continue to be productive for fantasy managers.