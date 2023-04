Horvat collected two assists in the Islanders' 4-0 victory over Philadelphia on Saturday.

Horvat has a goal and four points over his last two contests. Even factoring in Horvat's recent success, he's seen a decline in offensive productivity since he was acquired by the Islanders from Vancouver. The skilled forward contributed 31 goals and 54 points in 49 contests with the Canucks this season, but he's been limited to seven goals and 15 points through 28 outings since the trade.