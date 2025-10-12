Horvat dished out two assists and had five shots on goal in Saturday's 4-2 loss to Washington.

Horvat picked up his first two points of the season via helpers on two power-play goals. The 30-year-old center is locked into a top-six role for the Islanders and has been steady offensively, scoring 52-plus points in each of the last four seasons. His two power-play points serve as a great start to the campaign with a man advantage, as he struggled with just seven power-play tallies a year ago. Horvat is averaging 4:14 TOI in power-play scenarios through two games this year and can elevate his fantasy value to the next level if he can integrate the aspect back into his game. Horvat should be rostered in all formats with the potential to be a 60-plus point player for the third time in four years with the Islanders.