Horvat recorded two assists and put two shots on net in Saturday's 5-4 overtime loss to New Jersey.

Horvat distributed the primary helper on Matthew Schaefer's goal late in the first period before late registering a secondary assist in the middle stanza. Overall, the 31-year-old Horvat is up to seven goals, 16 points, 49 shots on net and 28 hits across 16 outings this season. The Isles' captain is one of the more steady two-way forwards across the NHL, making him a viable fantasy option in all formats moving forward.