Horvat scored two goals, including one on the power play, placed five shots on net and served two PIM in Tuesday's 5-4 shootout win over Vegas.

Horvat tallied the first goal for New York near the end of the opening period before he gave the Isles a 4-3 lead midway through the third with a power-play strike. After Tuesday's pair of scores, he is up to 19 goals, 31 points and 109 shots on goal through 31 games this season. The 30-year-old center is having one of his best starts to a season of his 12-year career. With 19 twine finders, Horvast is tied for third in the league and trails Colorado's Nathan MacKinnon by five goals for the top spot. If Horvat can maintain his current goal-scoring pace, he not only will be in the conversation for the Rocket Richard Trophy, but also should be comfortably on track to set a new career high in points if he can surpass the 70 tallies he accumulated during the 2022-23 campaign.