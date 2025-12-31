Horvat scored a power-play goal on three shots, added four PIM and logged three hits in Tuesday's 3-2 shootout win over the Blackhawks.

Horvat scored in the first period and also had the lone tally in the shootout to secure the win. The 30-year-old center has scored in consecutive contests, and he has seven goals and an assist over his last 10 outings, a stretch interrupted by a five-game absence for a lower-body injury. For the season, he's up to 21 goals, 33 points (12 on the power play), 120 shots on net, 25 hits, 32 PIM and a plus-5 rating over 35 appearances. He's never had a 40-goal season in the NHL, but he is on pace to change that fact in 2025-26.