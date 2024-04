Horvat scored a goal on a team-high five shots in Tuesday's 2-1 victory over Chicago.

Horvat broke through against Petr Mrazek early in the third period, one-timing a Mathew Barzal feed on the power play to tie the game 1-1. The 28-year-old Horvat now has goals in back-to-back games after going six contests without a tally. He's up to 31 goals and 65 points through 74 games this season.