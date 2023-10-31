Horvat had a goal and an assist in the Islanders' 4-3 overtime loss to Detroit on Monday.
Horvat's marker came on the power play at 15:49 of the third period to tie the contest at 3-3. He's done well with New York this year, providing four goals and seven points through eight contests. Horvat will continue to be a key figure with the Islanders as a member of their first line and top power-play unit.
