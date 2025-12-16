Horvat (lower body) will not be in the lineup for Tuesday's game in Detroit.

Horvat will miss his second straight game after sustaining a lower-body injury Thursday against the Ducks. Mathew Barzal's (undisclosed) status for Tuesday's matchup is up in the air, so the Islanders will have some shuffling to do up the middle if they end up being without their two most dynamic forwards against the Red Wings. Horvat's next opportunity to suit up will be in the first half of a back-to-back against the Canucks on Friday.