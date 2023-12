Horvat scored a goal in a 5-4 overtime win over Carolina on Thursday.

Horvat's marker came late in the first period to tie the contest at 1-1. He's up to seven goals and 16 points in 21 outings this season. Horvat has now found the back of the net in consecutive contests after being held off the scoresheet for three straight games from Nov. 22-25. We might be witnessing the start of another hot streak for the 28-year-old.