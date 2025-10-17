Horvat had a hat-trick, including one goal in the power play, in Thursday's 4-2 win over the Oilers.

Horvat didn't score in any of the Islanders' first three games of the season, but he ended that skid with a dominant performance in this win. The 30-year-old opened his tally with a shorthanded goal late in the second period, and he'd later add a power-play tally and an empty-netter to round out the scoring. Horvat hasn't cracked the scoresheet in two of the Islanders' four games so far, but when he's done it, he's made his presence felt. Through four contests, the star center has five points already -- with three of them coming in the power play.