Horvat scored a goal on two shots in Tuesday's 4-3 shootout win over the Predators. He also converted his shootout attempt.

Horvat extended New York's lead to 3-0 early in the second period, finishing a cross-ice pass from Matthew Schaefer for his sixth goal of the season. He later helped secure the victory with a successful shootout attempt after Nashville erased the Islanders' three-goal advantage. Horvat's established scoring role and involvement in key offensive situations continue to make him a dependable fantasy contributor, and he's up to 13 points (six goals, seven assists) in 12 appearances this season.