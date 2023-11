Horvat scored a goal on three shots in Wednesday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Canucks.

Horvat played in Vancouver for the first time as a visitor Wednesday, and he was able to put the Islanders ahead 3-1 with a second-period tally. The center has a goal and two assists during his three-game point streak. The 28-year-old is up to 12 points, 44 shots on net, 11 blocked shots, 10 hits and an even plus-minus rating through 14 appearances in a top-line role.