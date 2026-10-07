Horvat scored a power-play goal on two shots in Tuesday's 5-2 loss to the Rangers.

Horvat cut the Islanders' deficit to 2-1 early in the second period, converting on the power play before Calum Ritchie tied the game less than two minutes later. The Islanders couldn't build on the momentum, but at least Horvat found the back of the net for a second straight game. He has tallied at least one point in his three appearances in the 2026-27 campaign, with two goals, one assist and 10 shots over that span. As the first-line center in both even-strength and power-play situations, Horvat should remain a go-to scoring option for the Islanders until further notice.