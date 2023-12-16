Horvat recorded a goal and two assists -- including one of each on the power play -- in a 5-4 shootout loss to the Bruins on Friday.

Horvat's nine-game point streak, which consists of six goals and nine assists, has tied his previous personal best from last season that he set as a member of the Canucks. Despite remaining five points in the standings behind the Rangers, the Isles can thank Horvat for his help in the team winning six of their last 10 contests. The Islanders have been making up ground in what has been a highly competitive Metropolitan Division.