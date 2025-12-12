Horvat (lower body) remains day-to-day and is not expected to be ready to face the Lightning on Saturday, Stefen Rosner of NHL.com reports.

With Horvat out of the lineup, Mathew Barzal will move to the top line while Jean-Gabriel Pageau shifts back to center after playing wing the last few times out. For his part, the 30-year-old Horvat has been rolling of late, scoring five goals on 24 shots, including two with the man advantage, in his last seven outings.