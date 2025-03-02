Horvat scored a goal on two shots, added three hits and went minus-2 in Saturday's 7-4 win over the Predators.

Horvat's goal late in the first period stretched the Islanders' lead to 3-0. He had been limited to one assist over his previous five games. The center has not logged a multi-point effort since Jan. 20 versus the Blue Jackets. Horvat is up to 20 goals, 42 points, 172 shots on net, 83 hits and a plus-8 rating across 58 appearances this season, but his recent performance makes him a player to deploy in favorable matchups rather than a sure-fire starter in fantasy.