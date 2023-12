Horvat delivered two assists Saturday in a 4-3 win over Florida.

Horvat is on a three-game, four-game streak (two goals, two assists). But it was his first game in 12 that he put up multiple points. Horvat has 18 points, including 11 apples, in 22 games, which is impressive in such a defense-first structure. But Horvat's seven goals put him on a modest 25-goal pace and that's a far cry from his impressive 38 (combined) from last season.