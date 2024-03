Horvat scored a goal on four shots, dished two assists, added two PIM and went plus-4 in Thursday's 7-2 win over the Sharks.

Horvat's second-period tally was the game-winning goal, his career-high sixth such marker of the year. The 28-year-old has six points over his last three contests. Horvat is up to 25 goals, 56 points, 192 shots on net, 31 PIM and a plus-6 rating through 61 outings overall. He's dialed in and thriving as the Islanders' top-line center.