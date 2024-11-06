Horvat generated two even-strength assists in Tuesday's 4-3 shootout win over Pittsburgh.

Horvat assisted on Kyle Palmieri's second-period marker before setting up Jean-Gabriel Pageau's game-tying goal at 12:48 of the final frame. Horvat has picked up his offense lately -- he's logged four points over his last three outings after recording five across the first 10 games of the campaign. The left-shot center is up to four goals, five assists and a minus-1 rating across 13 contests while skating on the top line and No. 1 power-play unit.