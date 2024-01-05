Horvat scored a pair of goals and added an assist in Thursday's 5-1 win over Arizona.

Horvat opened the scoring with a power-play goal and added an assist on Mike Reilly's tally in the first period before adding New York's fifth goal on a breakaway in the final frame. Horvat had gone scoreless in his last two games after posting 21 points (nine goals, 12 assists) in his prior 15 contets. Overall, the 28-year-old center is up to 16 goals and 38 points through 37 games in his first full season with the Islanders.