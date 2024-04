Horvat picked up two assists Saturday during a 3-2 double-overtime win over the Hurricanes in Game 4.

The 29-year-old helped set up both of Mathew Barzal's tallies on the afternoon, including the winner in the second OT period. Horvat has a goal and three points through four playoff games, but he could be due to light the lamp again -- he took five shots on net Saturday and has 15 in the series so far, tied with Kyle Palmieri for the team lead.