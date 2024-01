Horvat produced a goal and an assist, both on the power play, in Thursday's 4-3 loss to the Canadiens.

Three straight tallies on the man advantage by the Isles erased an early 3-0 deficit, but they couldn't find an even-strength goal to put them over the top. Horvat is putting together another solid month in January, and over the last 11 games he's collected six goals and 10 points, with three of his goals coming on the power play.