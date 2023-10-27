Horvat tallied a goal and an assist in Thursday's 3-2 win over the Senators.

Horvat opened the scoring in the first period with a goal in the opening seconds of an Islanders' power play before adding an assist on Noah Dobson's game-winning tally in the third. After he was held without a point in his first two games, Horvat's now posted three goals and two assists in his last four contests. Overall, it's an encouraging start for Horvat, who recorded just seven goals and nine assists in 30 games with the Islanders following a midseason trade from Vancouver last year. He'll continue to skate on New York's top line with Mathew Barzal and Anders Lee while also working on the top power-play unit.