Horvat scored a goal on four shots, dished an assist and went plus-2 in Thursday's 6-5 loss to the Canucks.

Horvat's third game as an Islander came against his former team. The 27-year-old stepped up with a strong performance, but the Canucks' comeback skill was a bit stronger in this one. Horvat is up to 33 tallies, 24 helpers, 153 shots on net, 41 hits, 33 blocked shots and a plus-6 rating through 52 contests this season. He's not slowing down as the Islanders' new first-line center, and he's worked well with Mathew Barzal playing on his wing.