Horvat (lower body) won't play Tuesday against Minnesota, Stefen Rosner of The Hockey News reports.

Horvat, who is listed as day-to-day, has four goals, nine points, 36 shots on net, eight blocked shots and six hits in 10 appearances this season. Mathew Barzal is slated to center the top line during Horvat's absence, and Oliver Wahlstrom will return to the lineup after being a healthy scratch for the past two games.