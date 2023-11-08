Horvat (lower body) won't play Tuesday against Minnesota, Stefen Rosner of The Hockey News reports.
Horvat, who is listed as day-to-day, has four goals, nine points, 36 shots on net, eight blocked shots and six hits in 10 appearances this season. Mathew Barzal is slated to center the top line during Horvat's absence, and Oliver Wahlstrom will return to the lineup after being a healthy scratch for the past two games.
More News
-
Islanders' Bo Horvat: Deemed day-to-day•
-
Islanders' Bo Horvat: Provides two points in loss•
-
Islanders' Bo Horvat: Two points in win•
-
Islanders' Bo Horvat: Lights lamp twice in OT loss•
-
Islanders' Bo Horvat: Picks up two assists vs. Flyers•
-
Islanders' Bo Horvat: Brings 11-game goal slump to end•