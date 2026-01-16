The Islanders announced Friday that Horvat (lower body) is unlikely to join the team on its current road trip, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.

The Islanders have three games remaining in their seven-game road trip, and while Horvat was initially expected to be with the team for the start of the trip, he's now been ruled out for the entire trip. However, the Islanders said that the 30-year-old hasn't experienced a setback in his recovery process, and he continues to skate at the team's facility. Horvat's next opportunity to suit up will be when the team returns home to face the Sabres on Jan. 24.