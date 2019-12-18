Islanders' Bobo Carpenter: Playing in AHL
Carpenter (shoulder) will make his season debut for AHL Bridgeport on Wednesday, Arthur Staple of The Athletic reports.
After finishing his collegiate career with Boston University, Carpenter signed with the Islanders in March and played in two games for Bridgeport, recording one goal. The 23-year-old underwent offseason shoulder injury, though, and he started the 2019-20 season on non-roster injured reserve. Carpenter is healthy now and will continue his development in the AHL ranks.
