Islanders' Bobo Carpenter: Secures entry-level deal
Carpenter agreed to terms on a two-year, entry-level contract with the Islanders on Tuesday.
Carpenter notched 10 goals and 19 helpers in 27 games with Boston University the season, giving him a four-year collegiate total of 102 points in 144 outings. The 22-year-old will link up with AHL Bridgeport on an amatuer tryout for the rest of the year before his ELC kicks in for the 2019-20 campaign. The center will likely need a season or two in the minors before getting a long-term look with the Isles.
