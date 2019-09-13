Play

Islanders' Bobo Carpenter: Won't participate in camp

Carpenter (shoulder) won't be available for the Islanders' training camp, Arthur Staple of The Athletic reports.

Carpenter is still recovering from offseason shoulder surgery, and the Islanders have yet to release any details regarding a potential timetable for his recovery aside from the fact that he'll be sidelined for the entirety of training camp. Once healthy, the 23-year-old will report to AHL Bridgeport.

