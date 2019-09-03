Islanders' Bode Wilde: Dealing with sprained ankle
Wilde is currently wearing a walking boot due to a sprained ankle, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.
The Islanders' prospect training camp begins Wednesday, so it appears that Wilde likely won't be able to participate in the three-day affair. The 2018 second-round pick will hope to recover in time for New York's main training camp, which will get underway on Sept. 13.
