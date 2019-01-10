Wilde has points in 13 of his last 15 games for OHL Saginaw.

Wilde's hot streak recently led to him being named OHL Defenseman of the Month for December. For the season, the 2018 second-round selection now has 11 goals and 42 points in 34 contests for the Spirit. A world-class talent who is known for his questionable hockey sense, Wilde shockingly slid to the middle of Round 2 this past June and the Islanders quickly snatched him up. Wilde is rewarding their decision. He signed his entry-level contract with the club in early December.