Islanders' Bode Wilde: Dominating OHL competition
Wilde has points in 13 of his last 15 games for OHL Saginaw.
Wilde's hot streak recently led to him being named OHL Defenseman of the Month for December. For the season, the 2018 second-round selection now has 11 goals and 42 points in 34 contests for the Spirit. A world-class talent who is known for his questionable hockey sense, Wilde shockingly slid to the middle of Round 2 this past June and the Islanders quickly snatched him up. Wilde is rewarding their decision. He signed his entry-level contract with the club in early December.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 15
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...