Islanders' Bode Wilde: Freefall finally ends in Round 2

Wilde was drafted 41st overall by the Islanders at the 2018 NHL Entry Draft on Saturday.

The fact Wilde fell out of the first round is nothing short of shocking. Despite the fact there are clear risks surrounding the American defender, virtually everyone believed his immense physical gifts would result in Wilde being selected in Round 1. His offensive instincts are world-class, but he makes far too many boneheaded plays and his poor hockey IQ is a major long-term concern. If he can learn to limit his mistakes, he's a potential superstar. Still, he was one of the most gifted defenders available in the entire draft and well worth the gamble for New York here in Round 2.