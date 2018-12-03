Wilde agreed to terms on a three-year, entry-level contract with the Islanders on Monday, Brian Compton of NHL.com reports.

Wilde -- who is playing in his first season in the OHL -- came up through the USA Hockey system, playing for the U18 and U17 national teams over the course of the previous two years. In 21 games for the Saginaw Spirit, the 18-year-old has racked up five goals, 17 assists and 16 PIM. The blueliner will likely spend at least one more year in juniors before making the jump to the professional ranks, but don't be surprised to see him making a push for a roster spot as early as 2020-21.