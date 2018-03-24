Davidson (undisclosed) will be active for Saturday's home game against the Blackhawks.

The 26-year-old blueliner, who's capping off his fourth NHL season, reportedly will replace Dennis Seidenberg in the upcoming contest. Davidson packs a heavy shot from the point, but he's been associated with three different teams this season to discombobulate his true direction in fantasy hockey. He has one goal working against a minus-6 rating through eight games with the Islanders in 2017-18.