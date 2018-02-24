The Islanders acquired Davidson from the Oilers in exchange for a 2019 third-round draft pick Saturday.

Perhaps no one will be more excited about this news than the goalies in Brooklyn. The Islanders are averaging more shots per game (3.56) than any other club this season, but the addition of Davidson should help them tighten up in the defensive zone. He's off the map in fantasy leagues, though, as Davidson only has 20 points (eight goals, 12 assists) through 137 career contests between Montreal and Edmonton.