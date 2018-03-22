Play

Davidson (undisclosed) isn't in the lineup for Thursday's game against Tampa Bay.

Davidson will miss a third consecutive game Thursday, and the Islanders have yet to release any details regarding a potential timetable for his return. Either way, fantasy owners shouldn't need to concern themselves with the 26-year-old blueliner's availability, as he's only notched four goals and six points in 44 games this campaign

