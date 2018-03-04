Davidson scored his first goal with the Islanders in a 3-2 overtime loss to the Penguins on Saturday.

The 26-year-old is experiencing his best goal-scoring season of his career. In 23 games with the Oilers, Davidson scored three times, and it only took him three contests to score with the Islanders. His four goals match a career high from 2015-16. Still, Davidson has to produce a lot more than that to be fantasy relevant.