Islanders' Brandon Davidson: Slated to sit again Tuesday
Coach Doug Weight didn't mention Davidson (undisclosed) among the lineup changes Thursday, suggesting he will sit out the evening's affair against the Penguins.
Davidson continues to deal with a minor issue that held him out of Sunday's contest, forcing him to miss a second straight tilt Tuesday. The 27-year-old blueliner's future doesn't appear overly bright in terms of fantasy, having yet to top 11 points in a season. Interested parties should keep their eyes peeled for further news on his return, but he remains off the vast majority of fantasy radars.
More News
-
Islanders' Brandon Davidson: Will sit with injury Sunday•
-
Islanders' Brandon Davidson: Scores first goal with Islanders•
-
Islanders' Brandon Davidson: Will play Wednesday•
-
Islanders' Brandon Davidson: Dealt to Islanders•
-
Oilers' Brandon Davidson: Monstrous outing in victory•
-
Oilers' Brandon Davidson: Struggling to receive consistent playing time•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...