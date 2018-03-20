Coach Doug Weight didn't mention Davidson (undisclosed) among the lineup changes Thursday, suggesting he will sit out the evening's affair against the Penguins.

Davidson continues to deal with a minor issue that held him out of Sunday's contest, forcing him to miss a second straight tilt Tuesday. The 27-year-old blueliner's future doesn't appear overly bright in terms of fantasy, having yet to top 11 points in a season. Interested parties should keep their eyes peeled for further news on his return, but he remains off the vast majority of fantasy radars.