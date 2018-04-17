Davidson had a goal, assist, and was a minus-8 in 15 games for the Islanders this past season.

Davidson was acquired by the Islanders from the Oilers at the trade deadline. The Islanders at that time were starting anywhere from 3-4 rookie defenders and wanted a defensemen with more NHL experience. Davidson is a restricted free agent and it's unknown if the Islanders have any interest in bringing him back for the 2018-19 season. If he were to return he would once again be a bottom pair defender who would see little to no power play time.