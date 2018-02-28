Islanders' Brandon Davidson: Will play Wednesday
Davidson will make his debut for the Islanders on Wednesday versus the Canadiens.
Davidson was acquired from the Oilers on Saturday for a third-round draft pick in 2019. This season he has three goals and two assists in 36 games combined with Montreal and Edmonton. Davidson will likely play with Adam Pelech on the third defensive pairing to begin his career with the Islanders.
More News
-
Islanders' Brandon Davidson: Dealt to Islanders•
-
Oilers' Brandon Davidson: Monstrous outing in victory•
-
Oilers' Brandon Davidson: Struggling to receive consistent playing time•
-
Oilers' Brandon Davidson: Returning to Oil Country•
-
Canadiens' Brandon Davidson: Waived by Montreal•
-
Canadiens' Brandon Davidson: Available for trade•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...