Davidson will make his debut for the Islanders on Wednesday versus the Canadiens.

Davidson was acquired from the Oilers on Saturday for a third-round draft pick in 2019. This season he has three goals and two assists in 36 games combined with Montreal and Edmonton. Davidson will likely play with Adam Pelech on the third defensive pairing to begin his career with the Islanders.

