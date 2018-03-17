Islanders' Brandon Davidson: Will sit with injury Sunday
Davidson will not play in Sunday's game against the Hurricanes due to a minor injury, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.
Davidson is playing for his third different team this season and owns just one point -- a goal -- in eight games since the Islanders acquired him from the Oilers on Feb. 24. His status moving forward is unlikely to be of much concern for fantasy purposes, but Davidson's next opportunity to draw in arrives Tuesday when the Penguins come to town. Sebastian Aho will replace him in Sunday's lineup versus Carolina.
