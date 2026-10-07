Schenn logged a pair of assists, including one on the power play, and fired two shots on goal in Tuesday's 5-2 loss to the Rangers.

Schenn is rolling early in the season with a goal, three assists, seven shots on net and eight hits over three contests. The 35-year-old is playing on the second line, working primarily as a winger while sharing faceoff duties with Calum Ritchie. Schenn brings a good mix of offense and grit to the table, making him a quality option for the lower half of a fantasy roster, especially in formats where he carries multi-position eligibility.