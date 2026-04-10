Schenn scored a goal on three shots and added four hits in Thursday's 5-3 win over the Maple Leafs.

Schenn scored just 2:08 into the game to give the Islanders a hot start. He has four goals and three assists over his last six outings. The 34-year-old forward is up to 39 points, 114 shots on net, 172 hits, 41 blocked shots, 66 PIM and a minus-29 rating across 77 appearances between the Islanders and the Blues. He's earned 11 points in 16 games for the Islanders, showing a stronger level of scoring as a fixture on their second line.